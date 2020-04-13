First United Bank Trust Reduces Holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

First United Bank Trust decreased its position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust owned about 0.31% of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 124,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,951,000 after buying an additional 39,358 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 163.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 6,839 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GBF traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $124.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,752. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $111.36 and a 1-year high of $126.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.24.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Profile

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

