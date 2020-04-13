First United Bank Trust Reduces Position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

First United Bank Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the quarter. First United Bank Trust owned about 0.05% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PZA. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 24,425 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 24,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 192,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 15,607 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.98. 351,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,586. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.07 and a 12 month high of $27.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.39.

