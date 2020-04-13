First United Bank Trust Sells 1,320 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

First United Bank Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000.

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.89 on Monday, reaching $104.07. The stock had a trading volume of 55,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,247. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.99. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $78.18 and a 1 year high of $109.98.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.343 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

