First United Bank Trust Sells 213 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

First United Bank Trust lessened its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. iShares US Technology ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of First United Bank Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IYW. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 917.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 20,581 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000.

Shares of IYW stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $214.85. 87,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,290. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.42. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $175.25 and a 52-week high of $261.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.7253 dividend. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from iShares US Technology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares US Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

