First United Bank Trust Sells 3,963 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

First United Bank Trust lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,963 shares during the quarter. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Shares of FLOT traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.64. 980,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.48.

