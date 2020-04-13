First United Bank Trust Sells 4,323 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

First United Bank Trust trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 31.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,323 shares during the quarter. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 134.9% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 863,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,776,000 after acquiring an additional 32,965 shares during the period. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 38,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $513,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,639,000 after acquiring an additional 7,866 shares during the period.

IWD stock traded down $2.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $106.36. 1,928,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,202,759. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $84.11 and a 1 year high of $138.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.81 and a 200-day moving average of $127.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.7935 dividend. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

