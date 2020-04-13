First United Bank Trust Sells 500 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

First United Bank Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,998,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,582,000 after purchasing an additional 447,156 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,955,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,245,000 after buying an additional 1,292,181 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,736,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,256,000 after purchasing an additional 286,607 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,610,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,068,000 after purchasing an additional 54,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,400,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,756,000 after buying an additional 66,589 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.06. The company had a trading volume of 627,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,174. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.96. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.04 and a 1-year high of $50.00.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

