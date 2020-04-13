First United Bank Trust Sells 5,285 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

First United Bank Trust cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 35.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,285 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RSP. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

RSP stock traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.70. The stock had a trading volume of 147,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,256. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.98. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $70.56 and a 12-month high of $118.98.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.