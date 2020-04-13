First United Bank Trust Trims Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

First United Bank Trust reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of First United Bank Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17,435.4% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,552,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,515,275 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,024.3% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,194,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,355,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,571,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,896 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,486,000. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,063,000.

Shares of IWF traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $159.12. The stock had a trading volume of 28,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,380,347. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.85. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $192.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.4254 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

