First United Bank Trust Trims Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First United Bank Trust decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 55.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.48.

NYSE XOM traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,557,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,070,296. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $83.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $182.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

