Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) is Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Liberty Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises approximately 3.2% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Cfra upped their target price on Fiserv from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.63.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,700,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,747,820. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Fiserv Inc has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $125.05. The company has a market capitalization of $67.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.57, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.97.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,062,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

