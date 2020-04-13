Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) PT Lowered to $110.00 at Citigroup

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Fiserv from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fiserv from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.43.

FISV opened at $99.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $67.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.97. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $73.50 and a fifty-two week high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Fiserv will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $3,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,062,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 11.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

