FLIP Price Down 19% Over Last 7 Days (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. FLIP has a total market capitalization of $490,674.04 and approximately $242.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLIP token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, Liquid and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, FLIP has traded 19% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014880 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.32 or 0.02767855 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00213766 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 54.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00052500 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00049727 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000706 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000184 BTC.

FLIP Profile

FLIP’s launch date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com. The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip.

FLIP Token Trading

FLIP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, HitBTC and Liquid. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

