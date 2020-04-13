FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Addison Capital Co

Addison Capital Co trimmed its stake in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. FMC comprises approximately 1.3% of Addison Capital Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in FMC by 520.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FMC. Stephens dropped their price target on FMC from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on FMC from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on FMC from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, SpareBank 1 Markets AS increased their price objective on FMC from $115.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.59.

NYSE FMC traded down $3.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $86.63. 873,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,489,218. FMC Corp has a 12 month low of $56.77 and a 12 month high of $108.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.32.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. FMC had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that FMC Corp will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

In other news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 82,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total value of $8,652,039.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,294,981.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,219 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $399,328.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,715 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,124.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.