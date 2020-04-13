Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:FOMX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:FOMX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.40.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FOMX. BidaskClub lowered Foamix Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised Foamix Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 104,927 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 9,436 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $562,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$2.99 during trading hours on Monday. Foamix Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $4.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a late clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations for dermatological therapy in the United States, France, Denmark, and Germany. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline that has completed third pivotal Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX103, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe papulopustular rosacea.

