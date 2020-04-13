Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $46.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 46.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FOCS. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup lowered Focus Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Focus Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FOCS traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.17. 984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,019. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Focus Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $12.17 and a 52 week high of $39.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.79.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. Focus Financial Partners had a positive return on equity of 20.66% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $340.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 565,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,465,000 after buying an additional 36,030 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC now owns 84,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 595,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,556,000 after purchasing an additional 293,751 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,209,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

See Also: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.