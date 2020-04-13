Frankly (CVE:TLK) Trading 22.1% Higher

Frankly Inc (CVE:TLK)’s share price shot up 22.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47, 131,202 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 34% from the average session volume of 198,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.57. The company has a market cap of $12.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.64.

Frankly Company Profile (CVE:TLK)

Frankly Inc operates as a software-as-a-service provider of content management and digital publishing software in the United States. It provides an integrated software platform for brands and media companies to create, distribute, analyze, and monetize their content on Web, mobile, and television primarily.

