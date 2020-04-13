FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Stock Price Up 2.2%

FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) rose 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.96 and last traded at $3.69, approximately 211,382 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 6,536,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FSK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $6.25 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.34.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.18 and its 200-day moving average is $5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.53.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.22 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 31.58% and a return on equity of 10.33%. As a group, analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.00%.

In other news, Director James H. Kropp acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard I. Goldstein acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.52 per share, for a total transaction of $27,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 48,560 shares of company stock worth $237,965 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. FLC Capital Advisors bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile (NYSE:FSK)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

