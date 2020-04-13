FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering cut shares of FTS International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of FTS International from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FTS International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Scotiabank cut shares of FTS International from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of FTS International from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.28.

FTSI stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $44.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.36. FTS International has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.14.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $142.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.87 million. FTS International had a negative net margin of 9.39% and a negative return on equity of 14.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FTS International will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSI. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of FTS International during the first quarter valued at about $317,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of FTS International by 46.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 298,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 94,153 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FTS International by 80.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 105,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 47,127 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of FTS International by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 618,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 10,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of FTS International by 656.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 161,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 140,549 shares in the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FTS International

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

