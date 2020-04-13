FunFair Trading Down 9% Over Last 7 Days (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 13th. One FunFair token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Ethfinex, Binance and Vebitcoin. During the last week, FunFair has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. FunFair has a total market cap of $10.38 million and $212,341.00 worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014673 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.02 or 0.02757519 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00218480 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00052578 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00050181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000709 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

FunFair Token Profile

FunFair’s genesis date was June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. The official website for FunFair is funfair.io. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech.

Buying and Selling FunFair

FunFair can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Vebitcoin, Gate.io, Livecoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance, ABCC, IDEX, Ethfinex, LATOKEN, C2CX, ZB.COM, Radar Relay, OKEx and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FunFair should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

