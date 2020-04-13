Garland Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Garland Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.9% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 38,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 55.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director William C. Weldon acquired 4,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,016.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,241.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,435,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,070,296. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.06. The firm has a market cap of $182.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $83.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XOM. CSFB restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.48.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

