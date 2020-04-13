Garland Capital Management Inc. Has $4.87 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Garland Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 4.4% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.03.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,704,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,674,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $44.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.69. The company has a market cap of $196.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

