Garland Capital Management Inc. Invests $4.14 Million in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Garland Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 44,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,143,000. United Parcel Service makes up 3.8% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at about $8,387,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 41,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.9% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 16,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 81.0% in the third quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 17,605 shares during the period. 56.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.65.

UPS traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $98.42. 3,310,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,111,570. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $125.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.95.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

