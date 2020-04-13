Garland Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Garland Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 4.8% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,646,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $431,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 78,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,143,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,897,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,061,068.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.13.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $139.77. The company had a trading volume of 7,990,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,670,240. The company has a market capitalization of $372.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $154.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 22.18%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

