Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX)’s share price rose 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.75 and last traded at $4.52, approximately 12,033 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,207,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

Several brokerages recently commented on GTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Garrett Motion from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Garrett Motion in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $10.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day moving average is $8.61. The firm has a market cap of $315.03 million, a P/E ratio of 1.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.44.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.91 million. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Garrett Motion Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Garrett Motion news, CEO Olivier Rabiller sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total transaction of $288,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 710,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,662,008.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thierry Mabru sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total value of $65,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 200,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,297.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Garrett Motion by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Garrett Motion during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Garrett Motion by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 184.1% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system.

