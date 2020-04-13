General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lowered its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 45.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,483 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,016,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,942,802,000 after acquiring an additional 230,550 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,857,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $680,270,000 after purchasing an additional 101,200 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,805,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $671,054,000 after buying an additional 29,534 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,239,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $569,943,000 after buying an additional 106,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $430,864,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GD traded down $4.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $136.95. 1,391,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,453,713. The company has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.18. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $100.55 and a 52-week high of $193.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.21.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.07. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 4th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cfra raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Argus raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.36.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

