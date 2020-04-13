GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company focused on developing and commercializing its proprietary eSensor(R) detection technology. The eSensor® XT-8 system is the second generation in GenMark Dx’s eSensor® platform, utilizing electrochemical detection technology to detect nucleic acids on a microarray. The XT-8 System enables multiplex detection of DNA and RNA targets. The Company has developed four diagnostic tests for use with its XT-8 System. Its Cystic Fibrosis Genotyping Test, which detects pre-conception risks of cystic fibrosis, and its Warfarin Sensitivity Test, which determines an individual’s ability to metabolize the oral anticoagulant warfarin, have received FDA clearance. It has also developed a Respiratory Viral Panel Test, which detects the presence of major respiratory viruses, and a Thrombosis Risk Test, which detects an individual’s increased risk of blood clots. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is based in Pasadena, California. “

GNMK has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of GenMark Diagnostics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.44.

Shares of GNMK stock opened at $6.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $372.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.43. GenMark Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $8.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.15.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $27.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.13 million. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 315.97% and a negative net margin of 53.79%. Analysts forecast that GenMark Diagnostics will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John Frederick Ek sold 8,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $33,622.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,539. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott Mendel sold 7,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $37,647.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 348,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,450 shares of company stock valued at $406,121 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNMK. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 218.0% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 795,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 545,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,096,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,082,000 after purchasing an additional 425,891 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,020,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,711,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 317.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 447,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 340,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

