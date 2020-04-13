Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Bought by First United Bank Trust

First United Bank Trust grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

GPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. S&P Equity Research decreased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stephens cut shares of Genuine Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

In other news, Director Thomas Gallagher bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.23 per share, for a total transaction of $276,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 627,213 shares in the company, valued at $34,640,973.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GPC traded down $1.25 on Monday, hitting $70.42. 674,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,498,066. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $49.68 and a 52 week high of $113.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.66 and its 200 day moving average is $94.87.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.54%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

