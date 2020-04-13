Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Given a €84.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($97.67) price target on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €59.10 ($68.72) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €83.00 ($96.51) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($86.05) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Gerresheimer currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €73.76 ($85.77).

Get Gerresheimer alerts:

Shares of GXI opened at €65.75 ($76.45) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €61.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is €66.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.83, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.61. Gerresheimer has a 52-week low of €50.65 ($58.90) and a 52-week high of €74.80 ($86.98).

Gerresheimer Company Profile

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

Featured Story: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Gerresheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerresheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.