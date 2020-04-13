Giant Trading Down 28.1% This Week (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 13th. Giant has a market capitalization of $28,570.77 and approximately $1,866.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Giant has traded 28.1% lower against the dollar. One Giant coin can currently be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.63, $13.92, $50.68 and $20.33.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Giant alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00340599 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00420214 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00017111 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006299 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000076 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000254 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 31.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00001346 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

About Giant

Giant is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 6,370,200 coins and its circulating supply is 6,220,200 coins. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin. Giant’s official website is giantpay.network.

Buying and Selling Giant

Giant can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.33, $13.92, $5.63, $7.59, $31.10, $10.42, $70.83, $50.68, $18.98, $24.71, $11.91 and $33.89. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Giant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Giant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.