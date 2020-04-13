GN STORE NORD A/ADR (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Upgraded to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GN STORE NORD A/ADR (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded GN STORE NORD A/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GN STORE NORD A/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GNNDY opened at $140.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.13. GN STORE NORD A/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $119.18 and a fifty-two week high of $171.73.

About GN STORE NORD A/ADR

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical, professional, and consumer audio solutions in Denmark, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

