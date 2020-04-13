GoChain Trading Down 12.3% This Week (GO)

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 13th. One GoChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Bilaxy, DragonEX and Coinall. In the last week, GoChain has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. GoChain has a market cap of $6.18 million and $980,719.00 worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014905 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.61 or 0.02763919 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00214210 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 55% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00052441 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00049659 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000704 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About GoChain

GoChain launched on May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,084,487,263 coins and its circulating supply is 947,597,582 coins. The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GoChain is gochain.io. The official message board for GoChain is medium.com/gochain. GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GoChain

GoChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Bittrex, Coinall, Bilaxy, Kucoin, Upbit and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

