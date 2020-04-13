Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE trimmed its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GS traded down $5.08 on Monday, hitting $179.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,754,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,503,479. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52-week low of $130.85 and a 52-week high of $250.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.99. The firm has a market cap of $63.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.43.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 14.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

GS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $160.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $231.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $227.00 price target (down previously from $253.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.00.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

