Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GT. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.02.

Shares of GT opened at $7.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $20.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 2.04.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.33). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 54,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 6,921 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,778,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 497,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,735,000 after buying an additional 112,814 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

