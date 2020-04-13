Gossipcoin Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (GOSS)

Gossipcoin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 13th. Gossipcoin has a market capitalization of $11,002.14 and $11.00 worth of Gossipcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gossipcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex. During the last seven days, Gossipcoin has traded 51.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014673 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.02 or 0.02757519 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00218480 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00052578 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00050181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000709 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About Gossipcoin

Gossipcoin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. Gossipcoin’s official website is gossipcoin.net . Gossipcoin’s official Twitter account is @gosscoin.

Gossipcoin Coin Trading

Gossipcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossipcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gossipcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gossipcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

