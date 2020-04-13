Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Holdings Lifted by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 101.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,570,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,306,160 shares during the period. Graphic Packaging accounts for approximately 1.2% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 2.95% of Graphic Packaging worth $104,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Bolt Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP now owns 891,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,851,000 after purchasing an additional 207,324 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 260,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after acquiring an additional 40,164 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 43,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 152,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 28,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 239,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 120,509 shares in the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Graphic Packaging news, Director Larry M. Venturelli purchased 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $91,611.00. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GPK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.20.

Graphic Packaging stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.96. The company had a trading volume of 232,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,240,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.34. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $16.95.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

