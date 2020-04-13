Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) Trading Up 4.9%

Great Elm Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GECC) shares were up 4.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.22 and last traded at $3.22, approximately 1,031 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 97,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.07.

GECC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Great Elm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Elm Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.27.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The company had revenue of $7.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 million. Great Elm Capital had a negative net margin of 27.91% and a positive return on equity of 11.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Great Elm Capital Corp will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 32.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Great Elm Capital’s payout ratio is 93.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GECC. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Great Elm Capital in the third quarter worth about $95,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Great Elm Capital by 9.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Great Elm Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in Great Elm Capital by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 78,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Great Elm Capital by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 486,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 16,915 shares during the period. 14.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

