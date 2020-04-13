Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Issues Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) updated its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -1.19–1.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-1.15.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GLRE shares. ValuEngine upgraded Greenlight Capital Re from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd.

GLRE traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.27. 42,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,901. Greenlight Capital Re has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $12.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.99 and a beta of 1.16.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.68). Greenlight Capital Re had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $106.58 million during the quarter.

About Greenlight Capital Re

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurer worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, aviation, energy, cyber, and terrorism products.

