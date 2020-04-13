Guider Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (GDR)

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 13th. Over the last week, Guider has traded 62.8% higher against the US dollar. Guider has a total market capitalization of $12,024.63 and $15.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Guider token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Guider alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00054066 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000726 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.66 or 0.04366905 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00067368 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00037437 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014786 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005571 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009569 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003431 BTC.

Guider Profile

Guider (GDR) is a token. Its launch date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Guider Token Trading

Guider can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guider should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Guider using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Guider Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Guider and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.