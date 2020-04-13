Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY) rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.76 and last traded at $2.76, approximately 607,103 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 9,204,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of -0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average of $3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 81,236 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 13,048 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,965 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 56,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 913,575 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 57,732 shares in the last quarter. 33.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

