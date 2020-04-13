Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) Downgraded by William Blair to “Market Perform”

Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) was downgraded by equities research analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OSW. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Haymaker Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haymaker Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Haymaker Acquisition from $17.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Imperial Capital upped their price target on shares of Haymaker Acquisition from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Shares of Haymaker Acquisition stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.90. 153,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,327,652. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average of $13.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.14 million and a PE ratio of 8.67. Haymaker Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25.

Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $139.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.38 million.

In other news, CFO Stephen Lazarus purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.53 per share, for a total transaction of $489,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

