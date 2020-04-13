HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) Increases Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.162 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This is an increase from HB Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

HB Fuller has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 50 consecutive years. HB Fuller has a payout ratio of 25.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect HB Fuller to earn $3.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.3%.

Shares of FUL traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,911. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. HB Fuller has a 52 week low of $23.68 and a 52 week high of $52.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.61 and a 200 day moving average of $45.22. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.69.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $647.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.02 million. HB Fuller had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that HB Fuller will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FUL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on HB Fuller from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on HB Fuller from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on HB Fuller from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on HB Fuller from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

In other news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 4,068 shares of HB Fuller stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $198,274.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,285.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 9,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $441,185.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,705.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HB Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

