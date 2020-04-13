Head to Head Analysis: Co-Diagnostics (CODX) and Its Peers

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ: CODX) is one of 132 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Co-Diagnostics to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.
Profitability
This table compares Co-Diagnostics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Co-Diagnostics
|-2,881.40%
|-160.48%
|-141.88%
|Co-Diagnostics Competitors
|-774.45%
|-98.48%
|-23.40%
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Co-Diagnostics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Co-Diagnostics
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2.50
|Co-Diagnostics Competitors
|1165
|3711
|6137
|355
|2.50
Co-Diagnostics currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential downside of 65.91%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 22.21%. Given Co-Diagnostics’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Co-Diagnostics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
3.7% of Co-Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.3% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of Co-Diagnostics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Co-Diagnostics and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Co-Diagnostics
|$220,000.00
|-$6.20 million
|-24.44
|Co-Diagnostics Competitors
|$1.42 billion
|$147.92 million
|-53.59
Co-Diagnostics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Co-Diagnostics. Co-Diagnostics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Summary
Co-Diagnostics competitors beat Co-Diagnostics on 10 of the 12 factors compared.
About Co-Diagnostics
Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.