Head-To-Head Contrast: Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) versus Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) and Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.6% of Idera Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Idera Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Atara Biotherapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Idera Pharmaceuticals and Atara Biotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idera Pharmaceuticals N/A -52.08% -32.33% Atara Biotherapeutics N/A -103.42% -89.08%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Idera Pharmaceuticals and Atara Biotherapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idera Pharmaceuticals $1.45 million 30.19 -$56.51 million ($1.57) -0.91 Atara Biotherapeutics N/A N/A -$290.98 million ($5.67) -1.51

Idera Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Atara Biotherapeutics. Atara Biotherapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Idera Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Idera Pharmaceuticals and Atara Biotherapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Idera Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00 Atara Biotherapeutics 1 3 7 0 2.55

Idera Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 459.44%. Atara Biotherapeutics has a consensus price target of $29.88, indicating a potential upside of 249.42%. Given Idera Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Idera Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Atara Biotherapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

Idera Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atara Biotherapeutics has a beta of 2.51, meaning that its share price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Idera Pharmaceuticals beats Atara Biotherapeutics on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod, a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and colorectal cancer. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Exton, Pennsylvania.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma. The company is also developing next-generation CAR T immunotherapies for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, and autoimmune and viral diseases, including ATA2271 for mesothelin; ATA2321 for acute myeloid leukemia; and ATA2431 and ATA3219 for B-cell lymphomas, as well as ATA188 and ATA190 that are in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. In addition, it is developing ATA621 against the BK and JC viruses; ATA368 for patients with human papillomavirus and associated cancers; ATA520 to treat Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230 against cytomegalovirus and related diseases. The company has a license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center; license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute; and strategic collaboration with H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

