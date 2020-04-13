Head-To-Head Review: BRAINSWAY LTD/S (BWAY) versus Its Rivals

BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ: BWAY) is one of 132 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare BRAINSWAY LTD/S to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares BRAINSWAY LTD/S and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRAINSWAY LTD/S -44.71% -48.90% -28.03% BRAINSWAY LTD/S Competitors -774.45% -98.48% -23.40%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BRAINSWAY LTD/S and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BRAINSWAY LTD/S $23.10 million -$10.33 million -16.25 BRAINSWAY LTD/S Competitors $1.42 billion $147.92 million -53.59

BRAINSWAY LTD/S’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than BRAINSWAY LTD/S. BRAINSWAY LTD/S is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for BRAINSWAY LTD/S and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRAINSWAY LTD/S 0 0 5 0 3.00 BRAINSWAY LTD/S Competitors 1165 3711 6137 355 2.50

BRAINSWAY LTD/S currently has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 78.47%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 21.88%. Given BRAINSWAY LTD/S’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe BRAINSWAY LTD/S is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.5% of BRAINSWAY LTD/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.3% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.1% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

BRAINSWAY LTD/S Company Profile

Brainsway Ltd. engages in the development and provision of technology solutions for non-invasive treatment of brain disorders in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation systems for treating various conditions, including autism, Alzheimer's disease, bipolar disorders, chronic pains, depressive disorders, Parkinson's diseases, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, post-traumatic stress disorders, multiple sclerosis, obsessive compulsive disorders, and stroke rehabilitation. Brainsway Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

