Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Research analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) in a research note issued on Monday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on HXL. Wood & Company assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Hexcel from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

NYSE:HXL traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.69. The company had a trading volume of 34,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,954. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.75. Hexcel has a 52 week low of $28.05 and a 52 week high of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $564.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.17 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Nick L. Stanage bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.15 per share, with a total value of $903,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 283,285 shares in the company, valued at $12,790,317.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HXL. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 330.2% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Hexcel during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 431.3% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 99.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

