Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Stock Rating Lowered by Cowen

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) was downgraded by Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Hexcel to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.31.

HXL traded down $2.39 on Monday, hitting $33.03. 309,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,861,954. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.50. Hexcel has a twelve month low of $28.05 and a twelve month high of $87.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Hexcel had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $564.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Hexcel’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hexcel will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Hexcel news, CEO Nick L. Stanage purchased 20,000 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.15 per share, with a total value of $903,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,790,317.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HXL. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 831,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,962,000 after buying an additional 381,251 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hexcel during the fourth quarter valued at about $346,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Hexcel by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,949 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 36,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

