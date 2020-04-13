Highland Copper (CVE:HI) Trading Down 16.7%

Shares of Highland Copper Company Inc (CVE:HI) traded down 16.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, 147,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 1% from the average session volume of 146,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a market cap of $14.19 million and a PE ratio of -0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,022.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03.

Highland Copper Company Profile (CVE:HI)

Highland Copper Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper projects in the United States. It also explores for silver ores. The company owns the Copperwood copper project; and the White Pine copper project in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

