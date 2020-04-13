Hiveterminal Token (HVN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $306.00

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 13th. Hiveterminal Token has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $306.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hiveterminal Token has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hiveterminal Token token can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014673 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $187.02 or 0.02757519 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00218480 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00052578 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00050181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000709 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Profile

Hiveterminal Token’s genesis date was July 3rd, 2017. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 410,288,182 tokens. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net. Hiveterminal Token’s official website is www.hiveterminal.com. The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net.

Buying and Selling Hiveterminal Token

Hiveterminal Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiveterminal Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hiveterminal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

