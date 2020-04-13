home24 (ETR:H24) Given a €3.30 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.30 ($3.84) target price on home24 (ETR:H24) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.47) target price on shares of home24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

Shares of ETR H24 opened at €2.93 ($3.41) on Thursday. home24 has a 1 year low of €2.55 ($2.97) and a 1 year high of €6.76 ($7.86). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €3.36 and its 200 day moving average price is €4.41. The firm has a market cap of $77.49 million and a P/E ratio of -0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.18.

About home24

home24 SE markets, sells, and ships furniture and home furnishings. The company's large furniture products comprise living and dining furniture products, including chairs, tables, and drawers; upholstery products comprising sofas, armchairs, and ottomans; bedroom furniture products, such as beds, wardrobes, and mattresses; and other products consisting of garden, office, and bathroom products.

